CID actor Shraddha Musale debuts as author: Turning into a writer wasn’t a calculated move

Actor Shraddha Musale, known for her portrayal of Dr. Tarika in the crime-drama series CID, has officially added the title of author to her resume, noting, "At this stage, the book feels less like a shift and more like a natural extension of the work I was already deeply involved in." Actor Shraddha Musale

While the audience is used to seeing her navigate forensic labs and drama, her transition into the literary world marks an evolution for her. For Shraddha, "See, turning into a writer wasn’t a calculated move, but rather an organic progression that emerged from my work in the space. When publishers approached me, I realised that the insights I had been sharing in the field of education for years can be documented." As the book is not a personal memoir, it is deeply rooted in the observations she made during her years in front of the camera.

Shraddha credits her acting profession as an asset in her writing process, explaining, "See, acting has made me deeply observant of human behaviour, presence, and communication. These themes were nurtured through my diverse acting projects including Miley Jab Hum Tum, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and the historical drama Porus. Shobha Somnath Ki, Love U Zindagi, and the film All the Best: Fun Begins allowed me to understand the nuances of perception, which she now translates into practical guidance for others."

Despite embarking on her new journey as an author, Shraddha isn't stepping away from the limelight. "Acting remains a central part of my life, and I recently returned to the bureau for the highly anticipated CID 2, along with the web series Thinkistan, which has paved the way for me to play strong women." After her debut book, the actor says she plans to focus on more writing. "Of course, after Thrive in Corporate, I plan to take up more writing. Be it fiction or even script writing is on my mind."