10 years of Kapoor & Sons: Finished reading the script with tears in my eyes, says Sidharth Malhotra

Shakun Batra’s 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons, featuring late veteran Rishi Kapoor alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor, clocks 10 years today. Sidharth portrayed Arjun, the younger son and underdog of the family. The character, modelled on Shakun’s relationship with his sister, harboured resentment toward his elder brother, Rahul (played by Fawad), for being the golden child. Sidharth Malhotra

Recalling how he came on board, Sidharth tells us, “When I first read the script, I remember finishing it with tears in my eyes. It felt so real, like stepping into a warm, chaotic Punjabi family where every character had a heartbeat. Playing Arjun was special because he was layered, vulnerable and carrying so much inside him.”

The 41-year-old says that this has been a deeply rewarding project. “10 years later, people still talk about the film, the scenes and the family dynamics. Like they’ve lived with these characters themselves. That kind of love is rare, and I feel grateful we got to bring that story to life,” he shares



Kapoor & Sons is a heartfelt family drama about two estranged brothers, Rahul and Arjun, who return to their childhood home after their grandfather becomes seriously ill. What begins as a simple reunion soon unravels into a tense and emotional exploration of family dynamics, as long-buried resentments, rivalries, and personal insecurities resurface. Their parents’ troubled marriage, marked by misunderstandings and infidelity, adds to the chaos, while both brothers find themselves drawn to the same woman, further complicating matters. As the grandfather wishes to see a perfect family photo, the illusion of harmony begins to crack, revealing deep secrets—including Rahul’s hidden identity and emotional struggles. A sudden tragedy forces the family to confront their flaws and pain, ultimately leading them toward acceptance, forgiveness, and a more honest understanding of one another.