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10 years of Raman Raghav 2.0: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui isolated himself to transform into a serial killer onscreen

As we celebrate 10 years of Raman Raghav 2.0, let's take a trip down memory lane

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 06:32 pm IST
By Mahima Pandey
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June 24 marks ten years of the release of the acclaimed psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0, a film that remains one of the most unsettling and unforgettable crime dramas in modern Indian cinema. Directed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the film featured a career-defining performance from Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the ruthless serial killer Raman, a character whose disturbing worldview continues to haunt audiences even a decade later.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raman Raghav 2.0

While the film earned praise for its dark storytelling and atmospheric filmmaking, much of its impact came from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's fearless portrayal of a man who kills without remorse or justification. To prepare for the role, the actor adopted an unusual method that helped him immerse himself completely in the psyche of the character.

"The character had a philosophy—that while others kill in the name of society, religion, and so on, he kills for fun. For him, it was like a daily routine," the actor recalled.

That psychological complexity proved difficult to embrace. Nawazuddin admitted that accepting the character's brutal honesty was one of the toughest aspects of the role. "He was very honest about who he was and what he does, and accepting that honesty was difficult for me as an actor. I had to convince myself for three days that, yes, I could do this."

The effort paid off. Upon release in 2016, Raman Raghav 2.0 was widely celebrated for its uncompromising storytelling and the electrifying performances of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal. Over the years, the film has developed a cult following, with many cinephiles and critics continuing to cite it as one of the finest psychological thrillers produced by the Hindi film industry.

A decade later, Nawazuddin's portrayal of Raman remains a masterclass in character immersion. His decision to retreat into isolation, study the character's twisted philosophy, and push himself into uncomfortable emotional territory helped create a performance that still stands among the most terrifying and memorable in contemporary Indian cinema.

As Raman Raghav 2.0 completes ten years, it serves as a reminder of the risks actors sometimes take to bring complex characters to life and of how Nawazuddin Siddiqui transformed that preparation into one of the defining performances of his career. On the work front, Nawaz will next be seen in Tumbbad 2 and Thamma 2.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahima Pandey

Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

htcity nawazuddin siddiqui raman raghav anurag kashyap
Home / HTCity / Cinema / 10 years of Raman Raghav 2.0: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui isolated himself to transform into a serial killer onscreen
Home / HTCity / Cinema / 10 years of Raman Raghav 2.0: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui isolated himself to transform into a serial killer onscreen
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