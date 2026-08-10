25 years of Dil Chahta Hai: Farhan Akhtar says ‘Akash, Sameer, Sid don't look like they have aged a day!'

Dil Chahta Hai, when it released 25 years ago on this date, changed Hindi cinema as we know it. It ushered in the era of ‘cool films’- a story about the new generation, told by a debut filmmaker (Farhan Akhtar), with even the music sounding refreshing.

Aamir, Akshaye and Saif in a poster of the film.

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As the film clocks in the 25 year milestone, Farhan took to Instagram on Monday morning and shared a special poster. In the caption, he got nostalgic as he wrote, “Can't believe it's been 25 years.. Akash, Sameer and Sid don't look like they've aged a day!!!! Heart filled with gratitude to you, the audience, for keeping it alive and still relevant. Big hug.”

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{{^usCountry}} Starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan, the film revolved around the trio who navigate their way through life, love, and loss as their friendship undergoes its own trials. Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia had also played key roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan, the film revolved around the trio who navigate their way through life, love, and loss as their friendship undergoes its own trials. Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia had also played key roles. {{/usCountry}}

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Even the BTS stories of Dil Chahta Hai's shoot have been popular over the years. Preity, in an Instagram post when the film had completed 20 years in 2021, had revealed how she was the first person to predict its iconic status. “This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai. I remember @faroutakhtar telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be a part of it. A few months later, we signed on for Dil Chahta Hai and we had so much fun on set. I told Farhan on the first day of shoot, that this will be a cult film and he laughed at me. Today after all these years I’m so proud of the film we made,” she had written then.

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