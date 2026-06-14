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25 years of Gadar | Anil Sharma: Woh marketing ka nahi, dil ka daur tha; God-willing, we will start Gadar 3 next year!

Filmmaker Anil Sharma says, "Gadar 3 may happen next year if a nuclear bomb story is in place," recalling the making of the film that made multiple records.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 04:39 pm IST
By Deep Saxena
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Filmmaker Anil Sharma says the moment he got Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s script in hand, he knew it had the potential of becoming India’s biggest hit film. Twenty-five years later, after making several records and a hit franchise, he feels blessed that the film is “still alive in people’s hearts”.

Director Anil Sharma with Sunny Deol and son-actor Utkarsh Sharma during the shoot of Gadar in Lucknow

The film starred actors Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri in leading roles and released alongside Aamir Khan's Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India on June 15, 2001.

Anil Sharma with Amrish Puri during the shooting of Gadar in Lucknow (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

Sharma adds, “People ask me if there was a choice of cast but there were no two choices be it Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri or others.”

And is Gadar 3 in the making? “After Utkarsh (Sharma, son-actor) grew up, people started saying Jeete ka kahani laao. But for me, if the Gadar story was a bomb, I would only make Gadar 2 if I get an atom bomb story and it made history. Now, if I get a nuclear bomb story then only I will make it. We are working on the script and God-willing if all goes on track we will start Gadar 3 next year!” he reveals.

On shooting in Lucknow, where the iconic handpump scene was shot at La Martiniere College and the Pakistan portion was shot, the filmmaker says, “The city an important role in the film and now it's play another role in city's tourism. Autowallah, guides and rickshaw-pullers take tourists to spots where the film was shot and have iconic spots. People keep telling me stories. We shot Gadar 2 in Lucknow and whenever third one happens we will surely shoot there. Gadar without Lucknow is not possible!”

He has started shooting for Arjun Naga but has not made an official announcement yet.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

mother india anil sharma sunny deol amrish puri ameesha patel bollywood cinema lagaan Aamir Ali
Home / HTCity / Cinema / 25 years of Gadar | Anil Sharma: Woh marketing ka nahi, dil ka daur tha; God-willing, we will start Gadar 3 next year!
Home / HTCity / Cinema / 25 years of Gadar | Anil Sharma: Woh marketing ka nahi, dil ka daur tha; God-willing, we will start Gadar 3 next year!
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