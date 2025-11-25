Director Anil Sharma: Apne 2 cannot happen without Dharmendra, all was on track but some dreams remain unfulfilled

The 61-year-old says, “ Apne to apno ke bina nahi ho sakti. Without Dharamji, it’s impossible to make the sequel. Everything was on track and the script was ready, but he left us. Some dreams remain unfulfilled. Without him, it’s not possible!”

Filmmaker Anil Sharma , who worked with the late actor Dharmendra on seven films, called the veteran’s passing on Monday at the age of 89 as a personal and professional loss. The director, who had planned a sequel to Apne (2007), states that the project can no longer proceed “without his idol”.

Sharma first met Dharmendra on the sets of The Burning Train (1980) as an assistant. “As an 18-year-old, I remember going to him with the call sheet. He put his hand on my head and said, ‘mehnat se kaam karna’. When I narrated Hukumat, he approved the story in 10 minutes. He had such an amazing understanding about films, and the movie did tahalka in everyone’s hearts.”

Recalling the shoot days, he says, “We were shooting for Hukumat on the outskirts of Ranikhet. We used to go on set at 6 am, and before the unit reached, Dharamji would already be there, jogging. We had crowds of thousands who came just to see him. We used to change locations and his hotels to manage the fans. His connection with them was amazing.”

On a final note, the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) director recalls, “He was a great actor and an amazing human being who used to portray his characters very well. I was his huge fan. When I was living in Mathura, at that time, there were only two stars: Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra. Dharamji’s connection with his fans was incredible. He was a great actor — unaware of the legend he was, and will remain, even after he has gone!”