Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran spotted with Agastya Nanda again ahead of debut; fans say ‘so beautiful’

Late legend Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's niece and daughter of former actor Rinke Khanna, Naomika Saran has been the talk of the town ever since rumours of her Bollywood debut began doing the rounds. Last month, the star kid once again made headlines when she arrived for the 20th anniversary bash of Dinesh Vijan’s production house Maddock Films with her actor grandmother Dimple Kapadia. Her uncanny resemblance to her late grandfather and aunt Twinkle left netizens in awe. Well, last week Naomika was snapped exiting the Maddock office with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Interestingly, the two were spotted again today. Naomika Saran and co-star Agastya Nanda

According to reports, Naomika Saran is set to begin her Bollywood journey as an actor opposite Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda with a romantic comedy backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Last week when she was snapped outside the production house’s office, Naomika ran back inside. As she hid behind the gate, Agastya walked out of the office. Well, today she smiled brightly at the paparazzi and even waved at the shutterbugs. Naomika looked pretty in a casual baby pink tank top and denim jeans, with her hair in a ponytail. She was followed by Agastya, who also looked cool in casuals, with a cap on his head.

In the comment section below, one social media user called them, “Wah! Rajesh khanna or Amitabh Bachchan ke nattin or nati 😂,” whereas another pointed out the folder in Naomika’s hand, and wrote, “Hath me new movie ki script hai 😂.” Gushing over Naomika’s charm, a fan stated, “Omg she is so beautiful and adorable ❤️,” whereas another wrote, “Naomika is beautiful ..... No 1.” Talking about Agastya and his resemblance to his actor uncle Abhishek Bachchan, a netizen wrote, “He gives Abhishek Bachan looks,” whereas another internet user agreed and claimed, “Agastya looks like AB Jr.only.”

Well, we can’t wait to witness these two star kids light up the silver screen with their charm!