26/11 terror attacks: Reflecting on the Mumbai massacre through 5 must-watch films and documentaries

On the night of November 26, 2008, Mumbai was shaken by a series of coordinated terrorist attacks that left the city reeling. As the nation mourned the loss of more than 100 lives, the tragic event also sparked a wave of artistic expression, with films and documentaries at the helm — many attempts were made to capture the horror, resilience, and humanity displayed in the aftermath. Today, these works not only serve as a reminder of the lives lost but also as a tribute to the heroes who risked everything to protect others during those harrowing moments. 5 must-watch films and documentaries

Hotel Mumbai

One of the most poignant films to tackle the events of 26/11 is Hotel Mumbai (2018). Focusing on the devastating attack on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the film sheds light on the extraordinary courage displayed by the hotel staff and guests who risked their lives to save others. The movie captures the chaos and fear of the siege while celebrating the unwavering spirit of the people who fought back with everything they had. Anupam Kher’s portrayal of Chef Hemant Oberoi and Dev Patel’s role as waiter Arjun demonstrate the incredible bravery of the staff who protected innocent lives in the face of insurmountable danger. The film also focuses on a couple, played by Armie Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi, who go to extreme lengths to protect their newborn child amid the terror unfolding around them.

The Attacks of 26/11

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, The Attacks of 26/11 (2013) offers a gritty, behind-the-scenes view of the horrific attacks, particularly focusing on the investigation that followed. Nana Patekar plays Mumbai's top cop Rakesh Maria who leads the investigation to catch the perpetrators. Based on the book Kasab: The Face of 26/11 by Rommel Rodrigues, the film chronicles the hunt for the terrorists, primarily focusing on the capture of Ajmal Kasab, the only surviving attacker. While the film did not perform well commercially, it received critical acclaim for its intense portrayal of the attack and the meticulous efforts of law enforcement to bring justice.

Terror in Mumbai

For a more detailed look at the attacks, Terror in Mumbai (2009), a documentary directed by Dan Reed, provides an unprecedented account of the events through interviews with survivors, victims, and even the terrorists themselves. The documentary includes chilling footage of the attacks, including never-before-seen CCTV footage from inside the luxury hotels under siege and phone intercepts of the terrorists’ conversations with their handlers in Pakistan. Overall, this doc offers an invaluable perspective on the scope of the attack, and the sheer brutality and coordination behind it — making it a must-watch.

Shahid

While Shahid (2012) doesn’t directly focus on the 26/11 attacks, it takes a powerful look at the aftermath, especially regarding the Muslim community. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film features Rajkummar Rao as Shahid Azmi, a human rights lawyer who defends Faheem Ansari, a Muslim man accused of aiding the terrorists responsible for the attack. Through Shahid's journey, the film explores the growing communal tensions in India post-26/11 and how the terror attacks affected the Muslim community, who were often unjustly blamed for the actions of a few extremists.

One Less God

Another film that delves into the impact of the 26/11 attacks, albeit from a lesser-explored angle, is One Less God (2017). The film focuses on the story of a group of tourists caught in the attack at the Taj Hotel. As the chaos unfolds, these ordinary people must struggle to survive in an extraordinary situation. Starring Joseph Mahler Taylor, Mihika Rao, and Kabir Singh, One Less God brings to light the tragic fate of innocent lives lost during the attacks, shining a spotlight on the global impact of the incident.

As we mark the 16th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, it is vital to reflect on the tragic loss of life and the resilience of the city of Mumabi. These films and documentaries not only remind us of the horror that took place but also celebrate the bravery of the countless individuals who risked everything to protect others.