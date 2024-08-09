 27-year-old female dholi Purva Mantri from India to play 27 kg dhol across seven cities in the US - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
27-year-old female dholi Purva Mantri from India to play 27 kg dhol across seven cities in the US

ByS Farah Rizvi
Aug 09, 2024 06:52 PM IST

Indian dholi Purva Mantri is looking forward to singing and playing the dhol during her first-ever international concert tour next month.

Musician Purva Mantri loves her craft. And the 27-year-old is looking forward to carrying her 27kg Puneri dhol to multiple cities in the US soon. “I just happened to perform an impromptu dhol act during one of my live shows in Surat few months ago. I never thought it would reach so far and wide. Singing alongside playing the 27kg dhol during my live performance has become my USP. Now, I get calls from across the country to perform with the same dhol. So, I am excited about carrying my dhol to the US," says the percussionst, who performs songs like Dilruba, Main Aur Tu and Mujhe Le Chalo.

Singer-composer Purva Mantri
Singer-composer Purva Mantri

Is playing the dhol and singing simultaneously arduous? “I don’t feel the weight so much, as I have the strap of the dhol wrapped around my neck, so it's well supported. Also, during the performance, I am so connected with my audience that nothing else matters. I know they love my live shows with authentic Indian beats. I have already performed across the country, but I am so excited about my first international tour,” says Mantri.

27-year-old female dholi Purva Mantri from India to play 27 kg dhol across seven cities in the US
