40 years of Jackie Shroff-starrer Hero: Director Subhash Ghai hints at sequel

For Subhash Ghai, a lot was at stake when he set out to make Hero with a newcomer as the lead. As the film completes 40 years since its release, the filmmaker is glad that he decided to pursue his vision, and drops hints of revisiting the love story for a sequel. Subhash Ghai's Hero released in 1983

Starring Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri, the film narrates a story of a criminal transforming after he falls for the girl he kidnapped. At the time of the release, the film opened to a lukewarm response at the box office, but found its footing in the third week.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Hero was a very important film of my career. There was a lot at stake from my money to my house when I started working on the film. In fact, several people came upto me and asked me to cast a big star as I had just given a hit. But I didn’t want to make a film with a star but a newcomer,” Ghai tells us, adding, “Around three distributors backed out as well, as they didn’t want a newcomer. I am glad that I stuck to my vision”.

From the intense love story to the soothing music, the film enjoys a cult following, with several remakes credited to its list. While Ghai has no plans to remake the film, he hints that he might take forward the story with a sequel.

“I never like to remake a film. It is a big no from my side. I let other producers remake it. If I have to attempt, I will attempt a sequel of Hero, and explore how the story of that transformed man takes forward. It is a bigger challenge for me,” says the director.

Continuing with the same thought, he explains, “I would like to make a sequel of the same. With a remake, you are just repeating the story. But with a sequel you are taking the story ahead, how his life unfolds in the future. I have many things in my mind, I will reveal all the details at a proper time. But it is definitely an interesting prospect for me”.

Along with Shroff, the film also marked late Saroj khan’s first full fledged film as choreographer, Anuradha Paudwal and Manhar Udhas were also introduced as lead singers.

Opening up about why he didn’t want to work with stars, the 78-year-old shares, “Hero happened after back to back failures -- Gautam Govinda and Krodhi. All the stars who wanted to work with me backed out because stars want a hit director. I felt bad that they don’t value the talent of the person, but box office… Out of this retaliation, I did a film called Vidhaata, which went on to become a hit. Stars started calling me, but I decided to never make a film with stars… It is better to work with a newcomer and prove yourself”.

“That was the feeling with which I started Hero. I decided to give my everything on the story, music and performances while introducing new talent,” he ends.