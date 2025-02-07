5 must-watch shows and movies to kickstart your February 2025 binge-fest

2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for new releases, especially for all the movie and TV show lovers out there. If you're ready to stay in and binge-watch the best new releases this February, you're in luck. Whether you're in the mood for a heartwarming romance or a thrilling crime drama, this month's lineup has something for everyone. So grab your snacks, cosy up on the couch, and get ready for a fun-filled binge-watching experience. La Dolce Villa

La Dolce Villa – February 13, 2025

For those looking to combine romance with a bit of adventure, La Dolce Villa will have you swooning over Italy’s stunning landscapes and a captivating love story. Successful businessman Eric (Scott Foley) travels to Italy to stop his daughter from investing her life savings in a government scheme to buy and restore a villa. But when he meets Francesca (Violante Placido), he begins to change his mind about the country, life, and most importantly, love. This is the kind of film that’ll make you dream of Italy and maybe even start planning your next vacation.

Aap Jaisa Koi – February 14, 2025

If you’re in the mood for a love story that tugs at your heartstrings, Aap Jaisa Koi is the perfect pick for Valentine's Day. This romantic drama follows the journey of Shrirenu Tripathi (R. Madhavan), a man with strong convictions, and Madhu Bose (Fatima Sana Shaikh), an independent and spirited woman. Their worlds collide in unexpected ways, leading to moments of warmth, humour, and undeniable chemistry. This OTT romance will leave you reflecting on love, life, and the twists fate brings. It’s the perfect choice for a cosy Valentine’s Day night in, whether you're watching solo or with someone special.

The Gorge – February 14, 2025

For something a bit more intense, The Gorge is the thrilling ride you’ve been waiting for. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller, this film follows two highly skilled snipers stationed at opposite ends of a deep gorge, tasked with protecting the world. As isolation begins to take its toll, they form an unexpected connection. A blend of suspense, drama, and tension, this one will have you on the edge of your seat — perfect for those who love an action-packed love story.

Paddington in Peru – February 14, 2025

The beloved bear who’s all about marmalade sandwiches returns this Valentine’s Day! Paddington in Peru is the third instalment of the heartwarming franchise. Directed by Dougal Wilson, the film sees Paddington travel to Peru with his family. Expect more adventures, laughs, and the same lovable, quirky Paddington bear we know and adore. With a fantastic voice cast including Ben Whishaw and Hugh Bonneville, this family-friendly flick is perfect for anyone looking for a feel-good movie to watch with the whole crew.

The Legend of Ochi – February 28, 2025

Get ready for a fantastical journey with The Legend of Ochi, an eagerly awaited fantasy film from A24. Directed by Isaiah Saxton in his feature film debut, the movie stars Helena Zengel, Willem Dafoe, Finn Wolfhard, and Emily Watson. The story follows a young girl who has been raised with strict rules — never to venture outside after dark and to fear the mysterious forest creatures known as the Ochi. When a baby Ochi is abandoned by its pack, the girl embarks on a daring adventure to reunite the creature with its family. Based on Saxton’s original characters and screenplay, the film promises breathtaking visuals and an enchanting world.

From heartwarming rom-coms to thrilling adventures, this February’s releases are all about love, transformation, and unforgettable journeys. So, grab your loved ones and your favourite snacks, and get ready for a binge-worthy month!