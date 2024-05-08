Mother’s Day Special: Aahana S Kumra reveals what growing up with a cop mother was like

Actor Aahana S Kumra says her mother, former cop Suresh Balyan Kumra, is her biggest role model. The actor tells us that the former DSP of Varanasi with a President’s medal and a 40-year long service to boot, has always been an inspiration to those around her. Aahana Kumra talks about her bond with mom Suresh Balyan Kumra

‘Gave my all as an officer’

Suresh, who spent her entire life in the country’s service, says the her children were always curious about her job: “The girls (Aahana and sister Shivani) were always super excited when I narrated my day’s work, whether it was interrogating suspects or going on raids.” Aahana chimes in, “Mum was always on her toes, ready to take the call of duty. She has instilled many such qualities in us as well.”

Despite the nature of her job, Suresh has no regrets. “It was challenging to manage home and a job that is so demanding. But today I am happy to given my all as an officer,” she explains.

‘Always on the go’

Aahana says that despite her illustrious career, her mum refused to slow down after she retired. “We thought that she would finally hang up her boots and relax. Instead, she enrolled in an LLB programme and graduated with a 90% score at the age of 68. That’s how she has been inspiring us to do what you believe in with all your heart,” the actor shares.

'Mum is difficult to emulate’

“As a child I just loved her demeanour as a cop. I think it will be difficult to emulate her on screen, but she will always continue to inspire me, first as an officer and now as a practising lawyer,” says Aahana.

‘Love watching Aahana in her element’

Suresh has always supported her daughter’s profession: “Whatever one does, it must be done with complete honesty. I absolutely love how Ahana is as an actor and I am a very vocal mum. I love to watch her on stage; my favourites are her play Sir Sir Sarla and the OTT series Sandwich Forever.” Would she like to see Aahana play a cop on screen? “I feel they need to write the roles better for women. The roles of women officers are often misconstrued on screen,” Suresh says.