Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to get married on July 5; Deets inside

Actors Aamir Khan and girlfriend Gauri Spratt are all set to tie get married! The news comes after over a year after Aamir confirmed his relationship to the media on his 60th birthday in 2025 when he was already dating her for almost a year then. The couple will get married in an intimate ceremony. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been dating for over 2 years now.

The couple will reportedly get married on July 5 in a private ceremony and not host any grand reception. The couple will instead, host a small signing ceremony to formalise the wedding.

A source told Hauterrfly, “Aamir and Gauri have been living together as a family for a little over a year now. They have built a happy, stable life together and decided to mark it formally with their families present.”

Also Read | Aamir Khan admits he is at peace with girlfriend Gauri Spratt: ‘Ab jaake mai mukammal hua’

Ever since the couple made their relationship official, Gauri has been spotted with Aamir several times. Mother of a seven-year-old son, Gauri has known Aamir for almost 25 years as friends before they decided to date each other.

Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children Junaid and Ira Khan.

In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Aamir Khan on his bonding with Gauri In an earlier interview, Aamir shared that he feels complete with Gauri as his partner.

He told Navbharat Times, “I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hu”