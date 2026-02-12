Aamir Khan lauds Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday, names actors who can give ‘superstars’ a run for their money

When Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood comeback with Pathaan (2023), fellow superstar Salman Khan joined him as Tiger . Salman rescued SRK during the train sequence winning hearts, but it was the post-credit scene that emerged as one of the biggest highlights. SRK and Salman talked about how they have been doing this for 30 years now and should call it quits. They went on to discuss who is worthy enough to replace them. In the end, Salman and Shah Rukh decided that they have to continue because: ‘bachchon par nahi chhod sakte’. Well, Aamir Khan has now shared his thoughts on the same.

In a recent chat with Variety India, Aamir Khan opened up on recent buzz about the era of superstars ending. Several netizens have been referring to the Khans — Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan — as the last of the superstars. But in Aamir’s opinion, every generation has its own star. He was quoted saying, “And you have new stars being thrown up, Saiyaara is a huge hit. Chunky’s nephew is in the film. He’s a young, talented actor who’s come up. It will keep happening. I don’t think it’s something of the past. Nobody’s indispensable in this world. There will always be people who are better than you, more hardworking than you, more talented than you, who will come in and take your place.” He went on to add, “Hum log bhi lifelong nahi rahenge.”

Referring to Pathaan’s viral scene starring Shah Rukh and Salman, Aamir called it funny. However, he went on to state, “Without taking names, a lot of people guessed what they were trying to say. But today, those same young actors have shown us that not only are they there, they can give us a run for our money — Chhaava Vicky Kaushal, Animal Ranbir Kapoor, Dhurandhar Ranveer. They’re there. They’re very capable of taking over from us. I would say they are very talented actors, perhaps more talented than us.” Aamir explained that these actors have answered with their work.

Do you agree with Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist?