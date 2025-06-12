Aamir Khan opens up about marriage and divorce with exes Reena, Kiran: ‘Divorce mein main kamyab hua hoon’

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is currently busy on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. During interviews regarding the same, Aamir has been quite candid about his acting career as well as his personal life and divorces from ex-wives Reena Datta and Kiran Rao. In 1986, the actor got married to Reena, mother to his children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. In 2002, Aamir and Reena got divorced and three years later he tied the knot with Kiran. In 2011, they welcomed son Azad into the world. In 2021, Aamir and Kiran got separated. This year, the actor introduced media and fans to his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt. Aamir Khan and family

In a recent chat with Zoom, talking about his marriages and divorces, Aamir Khan shared, “In India, marriage is a very serious thing. When your marriage breaks, you go to divorce, and people don’t like that. Emotionally, they don’t like it either. I know that too, and I also believe that marriage is a very important thing and shouldn’t be taken lightly. I completely agree with that. That’s why I can present this matter truthfully in front of people, and I should. I do speak the truth that I was married to Reena, but we can no longer stay married, or I was married to Kiran, and now we can no longer stay married. So, it’s a loss for all of us. Our families are not happy with this and we are also not doing it happily.”

Reena Datta, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan

Aamir explained that some circumstances made them realise that their relationship has changed. He went on to add that he and Kiran could pretend that they are happy together and continue their lives like that publicly, while doing whatever they want in their personal lives. However, that would have been a lie and the former couple believed it would be like ‘devaluing marriage’. Today, they are happy as co-parents and Aamir is even working together with Reena and Kiran for the Paani Foundation. Aamir stated, “Shaadi me main kamyab nahi hua hun, lekin divorce me main hua hoon (I wasn’t successful in marriage, but I’ve been successful in divorce).”

While Ira is now happily married, Junaid is carving his name in Bollywood, following in the footsteps of his actor father Aamir.