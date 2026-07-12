Aamir Khan planning a 100 Crore Sky villa for his family?

Aamir Khan is reportedly creating a sprawling luxury residence in Mumbai designed to bring multiple generations of his extended family under one roof, following his recent marriage to long-time partner Gauri Spratt and the start of their married life. According to a report by the Free Press Journal, Aamir has invested over ₹100 crore to acquire additional apartments as part of the redevelopment of Bella Vista and Marina Apartments, two residential buildings located in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood. The existing buildings are currently undergoing redevelopment and will be replaced by new structures expected to be completed in the near future.

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan

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​Once construction is finalised, as per the reports Aamir plans to combine multiple apartments into a lavish sky villa. The residence will feature spacious common areas to serve as central gathering spaces for family celebrations and special occasions, alongside highly customised living spaces. Specifically, one entire floor is being planned exclusively as a dedicated entertainment zone, while another full floor has been reserved for Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan. Aamir himself is expected to occupy two floors with his wife, Gauri Spratt, and Quinn, who is Gauri’s son from her previous marriage.

​The report further states that several other family members will have individual apartments within the same residential complex, allowing the family to maintain close proximity while enjoying separate living spaces. These apartments will accommodate Aamir’s mother, Zeenat Hussain, his sisters, Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan Dutta, as well as his former wife, Kiran Rao, and their son, Azad. Until this massive redevelopment project is fully completed, Aamir has temporarily relocated to another apartments on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill, where reports suggest he is currently living with Gauri Spratt, their children, and other close family members.

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{{^usCountry}} ​This major real estate move follows Aamir’s private registered marriage to Gauri Spratt on July 5 at his Pali Hill residence. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family, including their children from previous relationships who also participated in the celebrations. The reported ₹100 crore sky villa marks the next phase of the actor’s personal journey, creating a cohesive family anchor designed to keep his loved ones connected under one roof. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​This major real estate move follows Aamir’s private registered marriage to Gauri Spratt on July 5 at his Pali Hill residence. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family, including their children from previous relationships who also participated in the celebrations. The reported ₹100 crore sky villa marks the next phase of the actor’s personal journey, creating a cohesive family anchor designed to keep his loved ones connected under one roof. {{/usCountry}}

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