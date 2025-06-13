Aamir Khan reveals he got drunk on 60th birthday, has no memories: ‘Bohot jaldi chadh gayi mujhe…’

On March 14 this year, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan celebrated his 60th birthday. Ahead of the special occasion on a pre-birthday bash with the media, he introduced the world to his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt, who he has been dating for over a year now. Well, in a new interview, the actor has now spilled the beans about his birthday party. For the uninitiated, Aamir only smokes a pipe and has quit drinking now. However, on his 60th birthday, the superstar was encouraged by his friends to take a drink, and what happened next will blow your mind. Aamir Khan's 60th birthday party

In a recent chat with Mashable, Aamir Khan revealed, “Yaar bohot interesting hua. Ira, Reena, everyone organised a birthday party for me on my 60th. They invited all my loved ones. It was a memorable day, like all the memories will stay with me. I don’t drink much these, I’ve cut down alcohol consumption to almost zero. But that day, because it was my 60th birthday, everybody insisted that I have a drink. Toh maine kaha theek hai. Aur kyunki mujhe aadat nahi hai, bohot jaldi chadh gayi mujhe aur hua kya, main jab… I’m an extreme person. We started at around 7 pm, and by 9 pm, I knew that I was flying.”

Aamir went on to share, “60th birthday hai, sab log encourage bhi kar rahe the toh hum log achhe mood mein the. Hum log bolte hain naa yaar bada memorable day tha, woh memorable tha lekin mujhe memory koi… I have no memory of that day (laughs).” The actor revealed that there are videos and photos of his birthday party, where everybody said nice things about the birthday boy. But Aamir doesn’t remember a thing because he suffered a ‘clean blackout’.

Last year in an interview, Aamir revealed that he only smokes a pipe now and has quit drinking. He took the decision to go sober after his ‘Devdas period’ post the actor’s divorce from his first wife Reena Datta in 2002. For a year and a half, Aamir shared that he went from a teetotaler to drinking a bottle of alcohol every day. Today, Aamir and Reena are friends and are also working together, while their children Ira and Junaid are all grown up.