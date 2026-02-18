Abhishek Bachchan shares his father Amitabh Bachchan's investment lessons: ‘My father is a believer in…’

It makes sense that Bollywood’s most celebrated family doesn’t rely on fame alone; they also know how to grow their wealth wisely. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, known for his own savvy investments in Swiggy and Naagin Sauce, has now given a rare glimpse into his father Amitabh Bachchan’s investment approach.

Sharing insights into the Bachchan family’s financial mindset, Abhishek said, “My father is a believer in real estate, I think there is that old thought zameen hai to sab theek hai, you know, so that partially is there. I used to invest a bit in gold, thank god and then my wife’s like what about silver.”

Speaking at the Global Business Summit, Abhishek revealed that Big B has always believed in tangible assets — especially real estate and gold — and that much of his own financial philosophy comes from this legacy of discipline and authenticity.

The actor explained that his own investment journey mirrors his father’s practical approach. “A lot of my investing, the products that interest me are predominantly of the fact that I use them or not and that’s generally been that starting point for me.”

According to data from property consultancy Square Yards, Abhishek himself remains an active real estate investor, with combined holdings in Mumbai estimated at around ₹219 crore.

‘It would be dishonest to sell a product I don’t use…’ Abhishek also revealed how his investment and endorsement principles overlap — both grounded in authenticity. “I understand that as a film actor, it is part and parcel of the job, you are an actor, you endorse a brand, you leverage your celebrity status to whatever degree, but for me I find it uncomfortable and unnatural and almost deceitful if I actually don’t use the product.”

He added, “For me my first criteria if a proposal came to me to be a brand ambassador would be — will I use the product if I don’t already.”

Citing examples from his career, the actor shared, “20 years later I still wear Omega watch, when I used to work with Ford, I used to drive a Ford car. Still have an Idea mobile number, I use Motorola phone, Amex as my credit card. These are all brands I had wonderful collaboration with. So for me it has to be that I feel it will be dishonest of me to sell a product if I don’t use it myself.”