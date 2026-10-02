Abhishek Banerjee on Lust Stories 3: For the first time, I have been objectified, it felt great

Sex has always been a taboo topic in Indian society, often brushed under the carpet and not spoken about openly. However, actor Abhishek Banerjee, who recently starred in Lust Stories 3, feels that the current generation is changing that narrative by coming out and speaking more openly about things like wants and desires.

Abhishek Banerjee (Photo: Instagram)

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“Probably, when I was in college, I used to always feel that why don't people really talk about sex more openly, about their desires and needs. It was always about going indirectly but I think being direct is really cool. And this generation is doing it very well. Gen Z's as we call them. They are very vocal about whatever they want and need. If other people can do that too, especially the way the younger ones are doing, hopefully India will change over the period of next 10 years,” he says.4

Check out the entire chat with Lust Stories 2 team here:

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{{^usCountry}} Abhishek Banerjee also gives credit to the millennials who evolved with time and are now inculcating that openness in their kids today. “I really feel the millennial parents are doing a great job because I keep seeing this around my relatives and friends. It's opening up at least in the metros. Even schools are also taking note of it. In our time, it didn’t happen much. In biology, when that one chapter of reproduction would come, everybody would be like ‘oh’ and the teachers would also not talk about it. Now, at least it's a little more open than what it was,” he insists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhishek Banerjee also gives credit to the millennials who evolved with time and are now inculcating that openness in their kids today. “I really feel the millennial parents are doing a great job because I keep seeing this around my relatives and friends. It's opening up at least in the metros. Even schools are also taking note of it. In our time, it didn’t happen much. In biology, when that one chapter of reproduction would come, everybody would be like ‘oh’ and the teachers would also not talk about it. Now, at least it's a little more open than what it was,” he insists. {{/usCountry}}

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As for his part in his recent film, Banerjee admits he felt quite special being the object of affection of two women – Radhika Apte and Konkona Sensharma – in the film. “For the first time, I have been objectified, that too with Radhika (looking at me) and it felt great,” he quips. However, his character falls under the grey shade in terms of loyalty. In his story, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Apte and Sharma’s characters decide to swing with their husbands. Ask Banerjee how one decides when it is right or wrong to explore such avenues, and he says, “Usually when somebody faces neglect in a relationship, they would succumb to such temptations and that's exactly what I felt about my character. I really thought that Shona (Sensharma) and I are good, but something is not working out between her and me and probably this is not the first time he's done it.”

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