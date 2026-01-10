Abhishek Chaubey opens up about choosing Sushant Singh Rajput over star kids: ‘With these Bandra boys…’

When Sonchiriya released, it was praised for its realism. While it was positioned as a period action drama, the film offered a deeper meditation on faith, redemption and inner conflict. Sushant played Lakhna Singh, a troubled outlaw torn between brutality and conscience, delivering what many consider one of his most subtle performances.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the 2019 film was set in the harsh ravines of Chambal and traced the lives of dacoits navigating violence, guilt and survival. Years after its release, the filmmaker has spoken about why Sushant was his first choice for the role and why he felt the actor brought something many star kids could not.

Even years after his untimely departure, Sushant Singh Rajput’s legacy continues to resonate through his body of work. While he delivered several standout performances, Sonchiriya (2019) remains a definitive masterpiece for his most devoted followers.

Despite strong reviews, the film struggled commercially and was labelled a box office failure. In the years following Sushant’s death in 2020, however, it found new audiences and gradually earned cult status.

“There was something desi about Sushant…” In a recent interview with SCREEN, Abhishek explained what set Sushant apart during the casting process. He said, “The reason was very simple. We discussed his name among us and came to an agreement that there was something desi about Sushant. You know, with the other stars, these Bandra boys, I mean, not that they can’t do it, but it’s a longer journey to get from who they are to that world. For Sushant, it would be easier. He comes from a small town and has some idea of the kind of world we’re talking about.”

According to the director, that lived familiarity with small-town life made Sushant a more natural fit for the rugged setting and emotional texture of Sonchiriya.

A quick yes to the film Abhishek also recalled how swiftly Sushant came on board. “Luckily for us, he said yes instantaneously. I went to meet him at four o’clock one evening while he was shooting, and the very next day, at four o’clock, he was sitting in our office and said yes to the film,” he said.

Remembering Sushant beyond the camera The filmmaker also shared a lesser-known anecdote from the sets, highlighting Sushant’s fascination with astronomy. “There was some celestial event while we were shooting. And this guy, Sushant, had this huge telescope. Not the kind you keep at home as a hobby because it looks good. This was a proper, professional telescope. It had to be dismantled and brought on a truck from Bombay.

A couple of young scientists came to the set to install it, in the camp, on the lawn outside where we were staying. And that’s what he would do. After the shoot packed up, you’d see him lying on the lawn, eyes glued, looking at planets. One day, everybody went and did that with him,” he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai in 2020, but Sonchiriya continues to be rediscovered by audiences who view it as a standout in his filmography. It was truly a performance that outlived the box office.