Actor Kartik Aaryan to undergo surgery after knee injury on Kabir Khan’s film set

After Rashmika Mandanna recently sustained a hip injury and is out of action for six weeks, actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly suffered a serious knee injury while filming his next project with filmmaker Kabir Khan. It was during the last leg of the shooting that he sustained the injury during an intense action sequence.

Actor Kartik Aaryan (File photo: Yogen Shah )

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According to reports, the actor was in the middle of an action sequence when he sustained the injury. As the shooting is in the final phase, the team was shooting major action scenes. The actor had been training for the action sequences and after sustaining the knee injury, he has been taken to a hospital.

A source close to the production has told India Today, “Kartik was admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital and is under medical care. The doctors will perform his knee surgery in a day, after which he will have to rest for a few days. He should then be able to resume his work commitments.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor is expected to take a few days off for recovery before resuming shooting. He is scheduled to shoot for filmmaker Anurag Basu’s next. Kartik had earlier too sustained a knee injury during the shoot of Shehzada, which he shared on his social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor is expected to take a few days off for recovery before resuming shooting. He is scheduled to shoot for filmmaker Anurag Basu’s next. Kartik had earlier too sustained a knee injury during the shoot of Shehzada, which he shared on his social media. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor or his team is yet to issue a statement on this. We tried contacting his team but were yet to get a reply at the time of filing the report.

Besides Kartik and Rashmika, several other actors have sustained injuries in the recent past, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.