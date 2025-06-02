Actor Rahul Bhat on getting stuck in Paris clashes after PSG win over Inter Milan: It got scary, bach gaye bas

Actor Rahul Bhat, who was in Paris (France) for a shoot schedule over the weekend, shared firsthand visuals of the chaos in the city following Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League (club association football competition) on Saturday. The celebrations resulted in clashes between fans and police. Rahul had shared a series of Instagram Stories, showing the chaos. Actor Rahul Bhat and the Instagram stories he shared after the Paris clashes(Photos: Instagram)

Instagram story shared by actor Rahul Bhat(Photo: Instagram)

The 47-year-old, who arrived in Mumbai on Monday, tells us, “I was celebrating my evening in Paris. But after the PSG victory, it seemed like everyone came out in the streets. People were enjoying and suddenly things got ugly. Somehow, I was caught in the public frenzy.”

Not being versed in the local language, Rahul was clueless. But sought help from the local police tasked with controlling the crowd: “They understood that I was stuck and sheltered me. Bahut scary ho gaya tha. Lag raha tha ki aaj toh kuch gadbad hoga. My phone’s battery was also drained. I couldn’t book a cab and had to walk back to the hotel... Bach gaye bas.”

As per reports, the clashes across France resulted in two deaths, 192 injuries, and 559 arrests. In Paris, cars were torched and bus shelters vandalised by celebrating fans.

Bhat made a series of posts on Instagram Stories (see right). One of the videos showed people pouring onto the streets with cars and bikes, while police vehicles tried to manage the situation.

In another clip, he said, “An evening in Paris socha tha. Yeh toh literally an evening in Paris to remember ho gayi.” He geo-tagged the scenes to Avenue George V, and described the atmosphere “like the opening scene of Purge” (horror film series).

After his Cannes visit, he visited Switzerland, Germany and France for shooting when the incident took place in the final destination. He was in Cannes for the screening of his Hollywood debut film Lost & Found In Kumbh (LAFIK)