PSG vs Inter Milan: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League final in US - Live streaming, channel and more

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is hoping to win its first-ever UEFA Champions League title today as they face Inter Milan, who have won the trophy three times. The big final takes place in Munich. PSG is hoping to win its first-ever UEFA Champions League title today as they face Inter Milan.(AFP)

We’ll also share how you can stream the match live from anywhere in the world—and how to use a VPN if it’s not available in your area.

PSG didn’t start strong in this year’s tournament and nearly missed out on the knockout round. But under coach Luis Enrique, they turned things around. They beat three Premier League teams—Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Arsenal—to earn their spot in today’s final. PSG is slightly favored to win, and if they do, they’ll become the first French team ever to win the treble, having already won the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France.

Inter Milan also had a tough road to the final, knocking out Bayern Munich and Barcelona along the way. Coach Simone Inzaghi’s team will be looking to bounce back after narrowly losing the Serie A title to Napoli on the last day of the season.

The final kicks off on Saturday, May 31, at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Here's what time it starts:

9 p.m. in Germany (CEST)

8 p.m. in the UK (BST)

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada

5 a.m. AEST on Sunday in Australia

How to watch in the US:

You can watch the match live on CBS Sports Network or stream it on Paramount Plus.

Other ways to stream the game in the US include:

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

Fubo

If you’re traveling or the stream isn’t available in your region, you can use ExpressVPN to access it.

The digital viewers can watch the live stream on the Sony Live app as well.