Carney govt seeks to build ties with India, says Anita Anand amid strained relations

Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand has said that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government looks forward to building its partnership with India as part of diversifying and building relationships globally, even as she acknowledged that pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing continues to cast a shadow on bilateral ties. Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand. (X)

She said Ottawa was taking the relationship forward one step at a time. “At the same time, we are looking forward to continuing to build this partnership, and we’re looking forward to that as a Government – it’s not just me,” Anand, an Indo-Canadian, told the Canadian newspaper Globe and Mail. Anand emphasised that the rule of law will never be compromised.

The alleged links between Indian officials and the Nijjar’s killing led to a diplomatic rift. The then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the Canadian House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing three months after Nijjar was murdered in June 2023 in British Columbia’s Surrey. India dismissed the accusation as “absurd” and “motivated”. Four Indian nationals were arrested in connection with the murder last year.

Anand said that Nijjar’s killing continues to impact the bilateral ties. “We are certainly taking it one step at a time. As I mentioned, the rule of law will never be compromised, and there is an ongoing investigation regarding the [Nijjar] case that you mentioned.”

Anand echoed Carney about renewing the relationship with India. She added that the investigation into Nijjar’s murder will continue under the auspices of an independent agency.

On May 25, Anand spoke to her Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar. She thanked him for the productive discussion on strengthening Canada–India ties, deepening economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. Anand said she looked forward to continuing their work together. Jaishankar said they discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties.

This was the first formal contact between the foreign ministers since February 2024, when Anand’s predecessor, Mélanie Joly, met Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The ministers remained in contact before Ottawa in October last year asked New Delhi to waive diplomatic immunity for six Indian officials posted in Canada so they could be questioned about “violent criminal activity”.

New Delhi dismissed Ottawa’s move to designate six officials as “persons of interest” in the investigation and expelled six Canadian diplomats. India withdrew the six officials, including high commissioner Sanjay Verma.

There have been indications of a potential thaw in the ties after Carney became Prime Minister in March and appointed Anand as the foreign minister. Modi congratulated Carney as it became clear on April 29 that he would lead the new government in Ottawa.

In April, Carney called ties with India “incredibly important” on many levels. “On the personal level, with Canadians having deep personal ties, economically, strategically.”

Anand made a similar remark while seeking re-election from the Oakville East constituency in March. “We will make sure we have strong ties with nations whose people have immigrated here and settled here, including my mother’s and father’s homeland of India.”

There has been little clarity on whether Canada will invite India and Modi as a partner country for the G7 summit in Alberta from June 15 to June 17. Carney is yet to publicly respond to Modi’s congratulatory message.