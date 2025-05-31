‘Elon Musk is so high that…’: Viral Oval Office video fuels drug use speculation

Elon Musk reportedly consumed a mix of drugs, including ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, during Donald Trump’s campaign trail last year, New York Times reported, citing sources. The report claims Musk carried a pillbox containing 20 doses and that his usage was far beyond occasional, allegedly affecting his health, including his bladder. Elon Musk looks on during a news conference with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. (AFP)

Just hours after the report was published, Elon Musk joined President Donald Trump at a joint press conference at the Oval Office on Friday. During the appearance, Trump bid farewell to Musk who announced his departure from “Department of Government Efficiency,” or DOGE.

Viral Video

A clip from the press conference quickly went viral on social media, fueling further speculation about Musk’s alleged drug use.

“He's high as a kite. Which is higher than the last three SpaceX rockets got,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Please detox or get help detoxing before your cocktail mix does you in. This is not sustainable.”

A third person wrote, “OMG! Elon musk is so high it looks like he’s hallucinating!”

However, others defended the billionaire, saying he looked tired.

One person commented, “Poor guy he looks very tired he needs to sleep.”

Another wrote, “He just looks a little tired to me. Not high.”

Another user added, “Elon works all day and night. While you are sleeping, napping and taking a break. The man doesn’t stop.”

Black Eye

Another talking point from the press conference was Musk’s visible black eye. When asked about it, the Tesla CEO said, “I was just horsing around with Little X and I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face.’”

"And he did. It turns out that even a five-year-old punching you in the face," he added before Trump interjected.

As of now, Musk has not publicly responded to the latest drug use allegations.

In a March 2024 interview with journalist Don Lemon, Musk admitted to taking ketamine in small doses every two weeks, saying, "If you've used too much ketamine, you can't really get work done, and I have a lot of work."