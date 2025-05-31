‘He punched me’: Elon Musk reveals son Lil X is behind black eye bruise

Elon Musk, who was spotted with a black bruise near his eye at an Oval Office press conference on Friday, revealed that his five-year-old son punched him in the face. The 53-year-old was attending his last presser as President Donald Trump's special adviser when several viewers spotted a black spot near his eye. Elon Musk was spotted with a black eye on Friday(AFP)

A reporter asked Musk if his eye was ok. The Tesla CEO responded: “I wasn’t anywhere near France. I was just horsing around with little X, and I said punch me in the face and he did.” The 53-year-old's ‘France’ reference stemmed from a video of French President Emmanuel Macron getting shoved in the face while on an airplane.

Meanwhile, Musk addressed his DOGE tenure at the presser. The billionaire said that he would remain a ‘friend and advisor’ to President Trump.

"I look forward to continuing to be a friend and advisor to the president," Musk told reporters after Trump handed a golden key as a gift. Wearing a black T-shirt, jacket, and a baseball cap, Musk added that he would keep supporting the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team that is "relentlessly pursuing a trillion dollars in waste" in reductions that will "benefit the American taxpayer."

“We became, like, essentially the DOGE bogeyman, where any cut anywhere would be ascribed to DOGE,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a bombshell New York Times report made several claims about Elon Musk's alleged drug use. The newspaper said that the 53-year-old used so much ketamine during the 2024 campaign that he developed bladder problems.

Musk was asked about the report. He said people should ‘not trust the Times’. “We move on.”

Meanwhile, Trump said his administration is “committed to making the DOGE cuts permanent and stopping much more of the waste in the months that come.”

He said that Musk "is really not leaving" as DOGE is working on further priorities such as "modernization" of the tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service, whose ranks have been slashed.

Trump said of Musk: “I have a feeling it's his baby, and I think he's going to be doing a lot of things.”