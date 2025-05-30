Elon Musk's ‘black eye’ sparks concerns amid explosive drug use reports

Elon Musk was spotted with a black spot near his eye during President Donald Trump's press conference at the Oval Office on Friday. This comes hours after a New York Times report made explosive claims about the billionaire's alleged drug use. Elon Musk was spotted with a black eye on Friday(AP)

The report surfaces just as Musk steps away from his role in the Trump administration.

The Times reported Musk confided in others that he was using ketamine so frequently that it was affecting his bladder. Sources claim that Musk regularly took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms and carried a box of daily medications, including Adderall, as he crisscrossed the country campaigning for Trump.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk blushes after receiving parting gift from Donald Trump: Here's what it is

Musk’s ketamine use became so chronic that it was impacting his “bladder”.

One report by the National Institute of Health outlines a painful condition called “ketamine-induced cystitis,” or KIC. The study says, “common KIC-related problems are urinary pain and discomfort, bladder epithelial barrier damage, reduced bladder storage and increased pressure, ureter stenosis, and kidney failure.”

“Furthermore, it becomes a vicious cycle when KIC patients attempt to manage their urinary pain with increased ketamine use.”

Concerns about Musk’s mental and physical health

Last year, The Wall Street Journal spoke with multiple insiders at Musk’s companies, who feared that his drug use posed a major risk. Some worried it could spiral into a full-blown health emergency.

Following the months since the Journal report, Musk is embroiled in several public custody and paternity disputes.

The musician Grimes, with whom the Tesla boss shares three children, expressed private concerns about the welfare of their son, X Æ A-12 (known as X), who she says is being paraded in public against their custody agreement, per The Times. She reportedly fears the five-year-old’s health is suffering due to Musk’s long travel schedules and irregular lifestyle.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk says he will remain a ‘friend and adviser’ to US President Donald Trump

On Friday, Musk is set to officially exit his role at DOGE. The Times reports that some Tesla executives discussed removing Musk as CEO amid public backlash over his time in government, which they say tanked Tesla’s stock and fueled national protests against the EV company.