Elon Musk blushes after receiving parting gift from Donald Trump: Here's what it is

Donald Trump presented a special gift to Elon Musk at the White House. On Friday, the president held a press conference at the Oval Office to mark the tech billionaire's departure from his administration as a Special Government Employee. President Donald Trump, right, presents a key to Elon Musk during a news conference in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

What did Donald Trump give Elon Musk as a parting gift?

During his farewell appearance at the White House, the Tesla CEO received a golden key for establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), per Associated Press. Trump said he would only bestow this gift to “very special people,” adding that it was a “presentation from our country.”

The SpaceX founder's farewell comes after he announced on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday that his “scheduled time” in the Trump administration has “come to an end.” He thanked the president for giving him the “opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.”

In return, Trump offered kind words to Musk during Friday's conference, saying, “Today it’s about a man named Elon.” The president praised the 53-year-old's “very great talents” before declaring that his administration is “totally committed to making the DOGE cuts permanent.”

Although Musk formally exited the administration, Trump said that “he’s going to be back and forth, I imagine.” Meanwhile, the richest man in the world said, “I hope to continue to provide advice whenever the president would like.” “I hope so,” the commander-in-chief replied.

Elsewhere during the meeting, Musk addressed the buzz around his black eye. When a reporter inquired about the noticeable bruise, he said, “I wasn’t anywhere near France. I was just horsing around with little X, and I said, ‘Punch me in the face,’ and he did.”