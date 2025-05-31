'Black-eyed' Musk reacts to NYT drug use report: 'Let's move on'

Elon Musk slammed the reporting as he spoke alongside Trump at the farewell, saying people 'can't trust' the Times and said he was 'moving on' from the controversy. Elon Musk calls out the New York Times after the publication reported on his drug use. REUTERS/Nathan Howard TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Musk says NYT should ‘give back the Pulitzer’

While addressing the media beside Trump, one of the media persons asked him if the NYT report “accused” him of drug use when the Tesla CEO cut him mid-sentence. He said, “Oh wait, wait, wait! New York Times?” He continued, “Is it the same publication that got a Pulitzer prize for false reporting on the Russia Gate? Is it the same organisation?”

Turning to the President, he said, “I think it is. I think it is.” He then told the media, “ I think the judge ruled against the New York Times for their lies about the Russia Gate hoax," adding, “have to give that Pulitzer back. That New York Times? Let's move on.”

The New York Times recently claimed that Musk allegedly engaged in frequent drug use, including ketamine, during his time as a close adviser to Trump. The report claims his use was so excessive that it led to bladder issues, and that he often traveled with a daily supply of around 20 pills.

Musk raises concerns with his 'black eye'

Musk was seen with a noticeable black mark near his eye during Trump’s press conference at the Oval Office on Friday, just hours after The New York Times published a report detailing allegations of his heavy drug use. The timing of the appearance, paired with the claims in the report, has fueled public speculation and renewed scrutiny of Musk’s health and behavior.

He explained the black mark under his eye by saying it was the result of roughhousing with his five-year-old son, X. The world's richest man said, the two “were horsing around and I told him to punch me in the face.” He later joked about the incident, referencing a viral video of French President Emmanuel Macron seemingly being slapped by his wife Brigitte, adding, “I wasn’t anywhere near France," as reported by Daily Mail.