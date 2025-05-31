PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch UCL summit clash live

The European domestic season prepares for its marquee event, the biggest game of the season, as Paris Saint-Germain of France and Inter Milan of Italy prepare to go head-to-head for the most prestigious domestic trophy on offer in world football — the UEFA Champions League, the final coming live from the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Ousmane Dembele (PSG) and Lautaro Martinez (Inter) are the players trying to lead their teams to a UEFA Champions League victory.

Inter are gunning for a fourth UCL title to add to their record books, and their first since 2010. Until six weeks ago, Inter were going for a treble, but losses in the Coppa Italia and an agonising defeat to Napoli by one point in the Serie A means this remains their last hope for a trophy. Simone Inzaghi’s team have reached the final for the second time in three years, having fallen short to Manchester City in 2023 in a match they feel they should have won. Can the Italian giants go one better this year and get their hands on a trophy that has had a long love affair with the city of Milan?

In their way stand PSG, who have for years and years unsuccessfully tried to win this trophy and failed despite being the richest club on the continent. Under coach Luis Enrique, this young, new-look PSG team look like a different monster, hungry to end the drought and eager to put themselves on the map. They have sealed the French Ligue 1 as well as the Coupe de Monde, meaning a victory tonight will seal them a historic treble, the first French club to do so. This is the closest they have been to sealing the trophy since they reached the final in 2020: this year, without Mbappe, Messi, or Neymar, can this exciting team deliver on their promise?

Here are the streaming details for PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final:

Where is PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final being played?

PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

When will PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final be played?

PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final will start at 12:30 AM IST on 1 June 2025.

Where will PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final be broadcast in India?

PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final be live-streamed in India?

PSG vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final will be live-streamed on SonyLiv in India.