Actor Sargun Mehta shares her birthday wish: I want to create a project that caters to the worldwide audience

Sargun Mehta is donning multiple hats - as an actor in Punjabi films, producer and writer for TV shows and a lot more. However, the Qismat 2 actor tells us that it's not enough for her and she is eying another big leap this year. "Professionally, the greed doesn't end ever," she says.

Sargun Mehta is a popular name in the India television as well as Punjabi film industry.

The actor, who celebrated her 35th birthday on September 6, goes on to explain that she is working hard to give out one project that has a a worldwide relevance. "Lines in the entertainment industry are finally blurring now and the world is your oyster because people sitting anywhere in the world can watch your content, all thanks to OTT. So I am looking for that pat on the back from the whole world by creating a project that caters to the worldwide audience. And as I say this, I am crossing the poster of RRR and I just realized what I mean. That what an artiste always wants - to be recognised by the world for what they do. And that's one thing I'm craving for," she tells us.

While there is a determination in her voice to achieve new goals, Mehta asserts that she feels content with whatever she has been able to do in the last one year. "I'm a very greedy person, but I also feel very satisfied when I look back. Genuinely, I have achieved more than I thought. I'm somebody who always thinks 10 steps ahead and there were a lot of things that I thought won't be possible. But I managed it. So I am happy," she says and goes on to speak at length about the inhibitions she had in terms of her set goals.

"I think Saunkan Saunkne was my first ever solo project as a producer. The whole soul bearing of the film was on my shoulders. So there were doubts whether I would be able to do it or now. But when it did well, it felt like a big pat on the back because it also opened a lot of doors for me," she tells us.

As she looks forward to a packed schedule ahead, Mehta tells us there was no excitement to celebrate her birthday this year. "I'm usually the most excited about birthdays, but this year I was not (laughs). I think the work pressure has just taken over. I was like 'Okay, just do whatever.' And Ravi was puzzled to see me like that. I am that person who would literally count days ahead of my birthday," says the Cuttputlli actor, who however was quite excited for a get together with friends.

