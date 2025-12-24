Actor Sheizaan Khan hospitalised: I hate being ill and moreover in a hospital bed

Actor Sheizaan Khan hospitalised: I too hate being ill and even in a hospital bed Actor Sheizaan Khan

Actor Sheizaan Khan has been hospitalised in Chandigarh. The actor shared a post with a picture of him in the hospital, stating, ‘December Again,’ which has left his fans worried.

Speaking to us, he says, “Throat is gone! I am extremely sensitive when it comes to respiratory function! Something similar happened to me two years ago, at the same time of the year, leading to cough syncope and eventually leading to hospitalisation. This year, as I am in Chandigarh for a shoot of my TV daily, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan. As the state is known for its winters, I was hit by the flu, but we have this habit of not taking the flu, cough, and fever seriously. It was only when my health deteriorated and I was unable to talk, leading to a serious throat infection, that I felt it was more than just a flu. The production team immediately got me to the hospital, and the rest is history."

Sheizaan has been in the hospital for the last two days and will continue being there for another day. “It’s funny how life comes full circle on similar dates and month—in 2023 I was in the hospital and this year again. Anyway, I am happy I got the right treatment and will slowly be okay to resume work in a couple of more days. As of now, I will rest as I will be under medication.”

On falling ill around the festivities, the actor says, “As it is for everyone, I too hate being ill and moreover in a hospital bed, but theek hain as sometimes your body needs rest too. I am just manifesting that I will soon be out and will be back to work and ring in festivities. What makes me content is that I am having a working new year.”