Actor Soundarya Sharma, says to prove your talent, you need to have work first

Actor Soundarya Sharma feels it’s no harm in going out and asking for work.

The Thank God (2022) actor states, “Meeting people, showing your keenness and availability for a project does no harm. This approach helps artistes in the long run. We all are here to work, then why not bring yourself to the focal point of things. The competition is very tough and hundreds of newcomers are there waiting to set foot here.”

Sharma adds, “So, it’s (seeking work) the only way out to keep yourself on roll and continue to get good work. I have seen many joh intezaar hi karte rehte hai in anticipation that someday someone will approach them with a perfect project but in reality mein aisa kuch hota hai na hoyega.”

The actor, who also completed her degree in dental studies along with acting, says, “As far as talent and hard work is concerned, to prove it, you need to have work first! Kaam hoga tab hi all this will count else how will make people understand your flair for the craft. I work hard on myself and my craft. As an actor, I am aware of my capabilities and that’s more the reason I’m all game for finding good projects and readily auditioning as and when,” adds

Sharma was recently seen in an ad with Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan.

“Though the ad was shot a year back but got on air only recently. It was an experience to get to be in the same frame with these biggies and trust me I had no qualms about asking for more work while meeting them. They are superstars who began from scratch, so they know how difficult it is to make a place here. I already lost a really big project with one of them last year as I had signed a reality show just before the offer. But, nonetheless, the show gave me some valuable insight and hopefully will fetch some really good work,” she concludes.

