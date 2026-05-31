Actor-anchor Shekhar Suman: The biggest power and joy is to say no

Actor-anchor Shekhar Suman, back in the news for his recent projects, quickly dismisses the idea of a “comeback,” stating, “It’s no comeback because I never called it quits. It has been an exciting journey, and the path I have chosen cannot go away from it.” Actor-anchor Shekhar Suman

Regarding his new show, he insists it is not merely comedy. “For me, my new project is not a comedy show, it’s a moment, a conversation with the audience and not some comedy show, as some are tagging it. [It is] social commentary; we are part of the system, so I talk and comment on that.”

Discussing his return to public hoardings after many years, he admitted, “It's a good feeling to be there on the scene.” However, he amusingly shared his wife’s contrasting reaction: “But she says she is sick of it,” (laughs) and added her quote, “To go away from you I go out and sab jagah your hoardings are staring back at me, my Instagram and my phone everywhere…What do I do?”



Speaking on working with his Adhyayan Suman, who has taken on the directorial role. “Adhyayan for me is a director on the set. He has surprised me as he donned the role of director. I think we are the only father-son duo who have directed each other and also acted together. And it’s fun. Also, I got to see the other side of him as a creative person that surprised me as a father.”

Reflecting on his acting philosophy, he emphasised that after 45 years in the industry, visibility is no longer his primary goal. “I don't work to be seen; after 45 years, if I have to do this, what’s the use of such a long-life relation with my craft. Be it my play where I enact Sahir Ludhyanvi, or Heeramandi where I played a Nawab with a heavy back story. I work when I feel I want to take this story forward, and yes, the biggest power and joy is to say ‘no’. No more it’s about money or to be seen, and that is being in a big space for me.”

The actor further noted that he has evolved with the times, citing his work in the recent series. “For example, Heeramandi was a women-centric subject, but the male characters were equally placed; still, those few scenes did the magic for me. And yes, it was the joy of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I missed an opportunity of working on Devdas with him because I was busy with Movers and Shakers. Aur mujhe koi regret nahin hain.”

Looking ahead, he concluded that he is being more selective: “My ante is up, and I am far more careful now. That’s why I am glad that the script is being written for Dekh Bhai Dekh, and I will be taking my role of Sameer Deewan forward. I am happy with my play and also preparing for poet Mirza Ghalib for now.”