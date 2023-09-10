Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna more than friends but not living together; Sources confirm

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna once again captured the public’s interest convincing fans that they are in a live-in relationship after a Reddit user shares two pictures, one each of Rashmika and Vijay and pointed out the striking resemblance in the backgrounds of both the photos. Fans claimed that both pictures were taken at the terrace of Deverakonda’s Hyderabad residence.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together in two films.

Confirming that the two are indeed dating each other, our sources tell us, “The speculations are not entirely wrong. They are definitely more than friends and there is definitely a liking for each but that’s all. There are no plans to make it official as of now. However there is no truth about them living together.”

The source adds, “Whenever Rashmika is in Hyderabad, she visits Vijay’s house. Besides being close to Vijay, Rashmika also shares a great rapport with Vijay’s family, especially her mother. They are quite close and that’s why she makes sure to meet them whenever she is in the city. That explains the same background in their pictures. Also, they have many common friends and hence spend time together.”

Another source also confirms that the two are “quite close to each other” and “even went to Maldives together”, pictures of which went viral on social media. Rejecting the claims that it could be a publicity stunt ahead of a movie they are doing together, the source shares, “They worked together in two movies- Dear Comrade and Geeta Govindam, which could be where it all started. But there is no other project lined up for them. So this relationship cannot be a publicity stunt for a project. They definitely share a bond. None of them have officially accepted it so we can only wait and watch.”

We tried getting an official comment from the two, but were met with no response.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan when asked about the reports of him dating Mandanna , Deverakonda said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created.” He also said that he doesn’t want to disclose his relationship status as he does not want to break the hearts of his fans

