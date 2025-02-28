After Alia and Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor to turn producer? Actor drops big hint, teases fans about her next film

In August 2024, Shraddha Kapoor and her co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana gave audiences one of the most iconic sequels that our country has ever seen— Stree 2. The craze of the horror comedy, which is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster hit film Stree, continued to shake the box office till it arrived on OTT. But it has been over 6 months now and fans are itching to hear about Shraddha’s next film. There have been many rumours but the actor herself has not shared confirmation yet. Well, last night Shraddha dropped a major hint about her artistic future. Shraddha Kapoor leaves fans confused

As fans eagerly waited for a movie announcement, Shraddha Kapoor shared an Instagram story with the words: “Pichar announce karni hai, Meri production company ke liye... Naam suggest karo please!” So now we know that Shraddha will soon announce a new film. But what did she mean by ‘meri production company’? Is this a hint about Shraddha turning into a producer like her fellow Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas? Well, her post has now left netizens confused, yet very excited for the possibility.

Soon after this post was shared by Shraddha, it went viral on social media. Under a Reddit thread, one netizen guessed, “She wants to open a production house maybe,” whereas another internet user claimed, “Yeah I had the same thought when I saw this. Maybe she is the latest one to join the bandwagon.” Referring to her rumoured next film Naagin with Nikhil Dwivedi, another hopeful fan guessed, “might co produce Nagin maybe.” Meanwhile, many others gave Shraddha hilarious names for her production house, inspired by her father Shakti Kapoor’s iconic character Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna (1994). For instance, one comment read, “Dhaki-Tiki productions,” whereas another netizen joked, “Even GoGo Productions.. has a positive vibe to it.”

Shraddha Kapoor, we have just one request for you— either announce your next film, or let fans know if you are turning into a producer. The suspense is killing us!