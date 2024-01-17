After Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan to kick off 2024 with another hattrick?

It has been a busy year for Shah Rukh Khan who created ripples at the box office with his outings through films such as Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Now, we have heard that the actor took a break in London. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki

According to sources, the actor flew to London to ring in the New Year with his family, and will then sit down to decide his next move.

“He is really happy with how his year has gone by as his hard work paid off well, and the films are making a mark on the box office. He wanted to spend some quality time with his family. So, he flew to London for a short break for New Year celebration,” says a source.

The insider reveals that the actor is expected to make a three film announcement in the first month of 2024.

“Everyone in the industry is looking forward and are excited to know about his next step. But he is not in any hurry to sign a project. He has some scripts in his hand, but he will go through them after coming back from his break. He will come and sit and analyse what he wants to do next. However, one thing is certain and it is that he is expected to announce three films in the first month of 2024 itself, and then start working on them. He has kept the genres he wants to explore a secret as he wants to surprise his audience,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, it was a big year for the actor. He returned on the big screen after a few years, only to create history. His film Pathaan infused a new lease of life to the big screen business in India, which was struggling with the pandemic effects. He followed it up with another big outing with Jawan, closing off the year with a heartwarming film, Dunki