After Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday signs romantic actioner with Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar? Fans are divided

After the tremendous heights of success that Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara reached this year, a major question on fans’ minds is what will newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda do next? Since the last few weeks, rumours have been doing the rounds suggesting that Aneet might replace Kiara Advani in Maddock’s Shakti Shalini, whereas Ahaan is rumoured to have signed an action film backed by YRF. Well, according to latest reports, Ahaan is indeed being considered for a romantic actioner, which is set to be helmed by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar.

In a report shared by Pinkvilla, a source was quoted saying, “Ali Abbas Zafar has been developing an action romance with Aditya Chopra as his next directorial. Ali has won over the audience with brilliant dramas like Sultan, and even in an action film like Tiger Zinda Hai, he made the storytelling gripping due to the drama that he infused in the scenes. Ali wanted to go back to his roots, to the genre that has given him so much love with his next film. He was blown away seeing Ahaan Panday and his aura with emotional and dramatic scenes in Saiyaara.” The source further revealed that Aditya Chopra suggested Ahaan Panday’s name to Ali Abbas Zafar, as he feels the newcomer’s ‘underexposure is his biggest strength’.

Together the filmmakers plan to unlock a different side of Ahaan with this project. The script is apparently locked and the film is set to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026. However, this news has left the internet divided. Some are all for it! For instance, a fan claimed, “If Mohit Suri can make a comeback, Ali Abbas Zafar absolutely can. I just hope YRF fixes their VFX department, and I wonder who the female lead will be. Ahaan should do 1 film every 2 years to maintain intrigue about his projects; and definitely go the Ranbir/Ranveer route,” whereas another wrote, “He needs to work with big directors at this stage in his career. Sounds optimistic as it's an 'action romance' so doesn't sound like it will be a vfx or big budget mess (rumours are it's a boxing theme). Looks like Ali is going back to his roots with this. If Mohit Suri can make a comeback after giving a flop, so can Ali.”