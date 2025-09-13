Ahaan Panday is Pookie Pro Max as he interacts with paparazzi in new video, cutely asks ‘kahan se tapke bhai?’; watch

Ananya Panday’s cousin and Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday is the internet's newest obsession. The major reason behind this is obviously his sensational Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara , opposite Aneet Padda. The film shook up the box office during a blockbuster run at the theatres before arriving on OTT yesterday, where it continued to receive love and praise from fans across social media. Netizens cannot get enough of Krish Kapoor! But another reason behind Ahaan’s crazy popularity are his pookie interactions with fans and paparazzi, which go viral every time he steps out. Like today, when he left us drooling over his cuteness as he interacted with shutterbugs.

Earlier today, Ahaan Panday was snapped coming out of a wellness clinic in Bandra, Mumbai. His face was covered with a black mask, but he did give the shutterbugs a thumbs up as he walked to his car. After sitting down, before he rolled out in his Range Rover, the young Bollywood heartthrob obliged the paparazzi by pulling down his mask for a quick photograph. Ahaan flashed his million dollar smile at the cameras, blushing as the paparazzi said, “Ohho! Kya baat hai.” The actor then turned and asked, “Kahan se tapke bhai aaj? Kahan se aaye?” When the shutterbugs said they came here searching for him, the actor smiled and replied, “Take care bhai, thank you.”

The paparazzi and the internet were once again left gushing over Ahaan and his good manners. And that dreamy smile is the cutest thing you'll see this weekend. Seeing the actor out and about is fun for his fans because Ahaan and Aneet were kept away from Saiyaara’s promotions, as a strategy by makers. For this reason, many netizens are curious to find out more about the actors' true personality, after falling in love with their characters in the film. On the work front, rumours suggest that Ahaan’s next will be an action film backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. However, there is no confirmation yet.