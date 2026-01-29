Ahaan Panday reveals how he worked on the softness and masculinity of his Saiyaara character Krish: ‘I had a diary…’

Last year, two new stars were born in Bollywood. We are talking about Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who became overnight sensations soon after their debut film Saiyaara arrived in theatres. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie quickly emerged as the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time. Aneet and Ahaan’s versatile performances as well as their raw and real chemistry won several hearts. Well, in his latest interview, Ahaan opened up about the prep behind his intense character Krish Kapoor, who was an aspiring musician struggling to establish himself while coping with childhood trauma and anger through music.

Krish Kapoor’s life took a 180-degree turn in the film when Vaani aka Aneet Padda entered it. Well, in a chat with Grazia, Ahaan Panday shared how he brought a softness in the character. The young actor was quoted saying, “I had a diary where I wrote extensively about Krish and how I wanted him to be, things about him and what he was feeling before scenes. There was this one thing written in bold letters on top of it: The softness and masculinity for Krish.” He went on to share, “When I read the script, I noticed there was no softness. There was more of a duality and how this man changes for her, so I was clear that in the second half, I’ve to bring that softness and vulnerability because it was missing.”

Talking about his and Aneet’s time on set, and what they aspired to do with Saiyaara, Ahaan shared, “Aneet and me even discussed this on set that even if only two people walked out of the theatre feeling something, we’d done our job. We knew that we couldn’t expect audiences to flock in to watch two newcomers on the screen.”

Up next, Ahaan is joining forces with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-romance film. The project reportedly also stars Sharvari in the lead. Ahaan is currently busy with workshops and physical training for the same.