Ahaan Panday’s cousin Ananya Panday and rumoured GF Shruti review Saiyaara: ‘You are magic; I love you’

Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have become overnight sensations thanks to their impressive performance in debut film Saiyaara. Helmed by director Mohit Suri, the film has not only received rave reviews but also witnessed an overwhelming opening day at the box office. Well, two very special people in Ahaan’s life have now reviewed his first film — the star kid’s cousin sister and actor Ananya Panday, and his rumoured girlfriend Shruti Chauhan. Ananya, who enjoyed a special screening of Saiyaara last night as a proud member of the ‘Ahaan Panday fan club’, shared unseen pics from the event followed by an emotional review of the film. Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan and Shruti Chauhan

Lauding Ahaan Panday and the Saiyaara team, Ananya Panday shared, “No one does heartbreak and love like you @mohitsuri cried and smiles and then cried some more 😭❤️ My brother you are MAGIC, you know how I feel 😭😭😭 Dadi would be proud @ahaanpandayy ❤️ and @aneetpadda you are so so lovely and magnetic and I'm obsessed with your voice ❤️ @shanoosharmarahihai I know what you want for me but you know what I want from you🤣 thank you for your unwavering belief in my brother ❤️ you are the best.”

Coming to the next review shared by Shruti Chauhan. But is she really Ahaan’s girlfriend? That’s what rumours suggest. However, a few years ago there were many reports linking Shruti to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Maybe she’s just really good friends with Ahaan and Aryan.

Well, showering love on Ahaan, Shruti shared, “It's the @mohitsuri magic again in cinema and you cannot get more of it! @aneetpadda you're absolutely breathtaking and brilliant! @shanoosharmarahihai all your hard work and belief! Congratulations to the whole team! To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life, to the boy who believed in it when no one else did, to the one who gave his all for this moment. To the one who deserves this more than anyone! This stage is yours @ahaanpandayy I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm crying I'm screaming and I'm only wishing and praying that there is more and more to come for you! The world will finally know you and what you can do! Forever ❤️🌪️ .”

