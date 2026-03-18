Ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, did Aditya Dhar hint at Dhurandhar 3? Yami Gautam calls him ‘My Dhurandhar’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge , one of the biggest and most-anticipated releases of the year, is all set to arrive in theatres tomorrow on March 19. But for those who just couldn’t wait any longer, paid previews begin a day before. Well, ahead of the release, the director took to his official social media handle today to pen a note for fans, requesting all to not share spoilers. But it was his caption which stole the attention, leaving many wondering if Aditya has hinted at another part of the movie. His post has once again fuelled rumours of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 3 .

In his post, Aditya Dhar wrote: “To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family, 5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then, you didn’t just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it, and noticed things I never even thought anyone would.” He went on to add, “So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest. We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions. That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS!”

In the caption below, Aditya wrote: “Oh, and one more thing. Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling 😉.” In the comments below, Aditya’s actor wife Yami Gautam, who has a cameo in the film, wrote: “My Dhurandhar ❤️🙏🏻.” When Dhurandhar released in theatres last year, fans had no idea that a sequel was on the way until they reached the end credits where Dhurandhar: The Revenge was officially announced. Guessing Dhurandhar 3 will be announced the same way, a fan gushed, “Wait. What do you mean by not leaving the seats till the credits are finished? 😭😭 Is Dhurandhar 3 coming?!,” whereas another wrote, “DONT LEAVE THE SEATS UNTIL THE CREDITS STOPPED ROLLING 🗣️🗣️🗣️. ARE WE ONTO SOMETHING HERE.” A comment also read, “Oh man, what did you write at the end of the caption, are you hinting for Dhurandhar 3🫣😱.”

Apart from Ranveer, who returns as Jaskirat aka Hamza in the film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.