'So what if Aishwarya doesn't like Jaya?': Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar on the Bachchan living situation

Aishwarya Rai's status, both as a married woman and the Bachchan bahu, always seems to make it's way back to the headlines. Prahlad Kakkar shares inside information on the Bachchan family situation (Photo: X)

Well, ad guru Prahlad Kakkar has had enough of it. Now before you ask what authority he has to weigh in on the narrative, just know that he lives in the same building as Aishwarya, prior to her getting married and shifting her base to Jalsa.

And the insights he has to share, paint a very different picture than the one that's surfing the popular point of view.

During an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Prahlad categorically asserted that Aishwarya had in fact, not moved out of her marital home. He said, "I don't think there is any truth (to them). I live in the same building, and I know how much time Aish spends in the building, and there’s a valid reason for that. Her mother is unwell. She drops her daughter to the Ambani school, and she has to pick her up at 1 pm, so she has three hours to kill. She spends those three hours with her mother. Then she picks up her daughter and goes home".

When specifically asked about the rumours of her and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan not seeing eye to eye, Prahlad simply shrugged, "So what? She’s still the bahu of the house. She still runs the house".

Doubling down on what he had to say, Prahlad added, "Everyone is saying she’s escaping from her marriage and living with her mother. But she’s only visiting her mother in the mornings while her daughter is at school. Sundays she didn’t come. I knew she is very close to her mother and was very concerned about her. Sometimes, Abhishek also came. So what’s the big deal? Why would he come if she was running away from him".

He concluded, "She has always maintained her dignity, right through her career", and to that, we couldn't agree more.