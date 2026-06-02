Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 shoot gets wrapped up; director Abhishek Pathak gives update

And it's a wrap! The shoot of the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 has officially come to an end. It's director, Abhishek Pathak announced the same on Instagram on Monday night.

Ajay Devgn in a still from Drishyam 2.

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The third installment of the original Malayalam version, starring Mohanlal,m released recently to mixed reviews and a good box-office run. The Hindi version brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, who will go to any lengths to protect his family from their dark past. Abhishek shared two pictures- first, a shot of himself sitting in front of the monitor, and the next was a snap of Drishyam 3's clapboard with ‘It’s a wrap' written on it. Check the post here:

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{{^usCountry}} The filmmaker also wrote a long caption, thanking the team, “And that's a wrap on the shoot of #Drishyam3 For the past many months, this film has been our world. We've spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life. To everyone I've tagged here, and the many other incredible people behind the scenes, thank you. Thank you for your trust, your hard work, your patience, and for believing in this film every step of the way. There were good days, difficult days, and crazy days, but you showed up every single time and gave it everything you had. This film carries a piece of all of you. Your effort, your passion, and your heart can be found in every frame. I'm incredibly grateful to have shared this journey with such amazing people. Thank you for helping me tell this story.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filmmaker also wrote a long caption, thanking the team, “And that's a wrap on the shoot of #Drishyam3 For the past many months, this film has been our world. We've spent countless days and nights together, chasing scenes, solving problems, sharing laughs, overcoming challenges, and slowly bringing this story to life. To everyone I've tagged here, and the many other incredible people behind the scenes, thank you. Thank you for your trust, your hard work, your patience, and for believing in this film every step of the way. There were good days, difficult days, and crazy days, but you showed up every single time and gave it everything you had. This film carries a piece of all of you. Your effort, your passion, and your heart can be found in every frame. I'm incredibly grateful to have shared this journey with such amazing people. Thank you for helping me tell this story.” {{/usCountry}}

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The makers of the Hindi version had already shared earlier that they have tweaked the ending in this one, versus the Malayalam version. Hence, it would be a different experience for the Hindi audiences.

The Drishyam franchise has acquired a cult status over the years, because of it's twists and turns. Alongside Ajay, the film will star Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, among others. Akshaye Khanna, who played a pivotal role in the sequel, will not be returning.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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