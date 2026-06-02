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Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 shoot gets wrapped up; director Abhishek Pathak gives update

Director Abhishek Pathak announced the wrap of Drishyam 3, thanking the crew for their dedication. The Hindi adaptation will feature changes from the original.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 12:13 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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And it's a wrap! The shoot of the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 has officially come to an end. It's director, Abhishek Pathak announced the same on Instagram on Monday night.

Ajay Devgn in a still from Drishyam 2.

The third installment of the original Malayalam version, starring Mohanlal,m released recently to mixed reviews and a good box-office run. The Hindi version brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, who will go to any lengths to protect his family from their dark past. Abhishek shared two pictures- first, a shot of himself sitting in front of the monitor, and the next was a snap of Drishyam 3's clapboard with ‘It’s a wrap' written on it. Check the post here:

The makers of the Hindi version had already shared earlier that they have tweaked the ending in this one, versus the Malayalam version. Hence, it would be a different experience for the Hindi audiences.

The Drishyam franchise has acquired a cult status over the years, because of it's twists and turns. Alongside Ajay, the film will star Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, among others. Akshaye Khanna, who played a pivotal role in the sequel, will not be returning.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 shoot gets wrapped up; director Abhishek Pathak gives update
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 shoot gets wrapped up; director Abhishek Pathak gives update
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