Akansha Ranjan on embracing the role of maasi to Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s twins: I’m just obsessed with my niece

It’s been a year of celebrations for Akansha Ranjan. After tying the knot herself, the actor has now embraced a brand-new role: that of a doting maasi. With her sister, actor Anushka Ranjan, and brother-in-law, Aditya Seal, welcoming twin daughters Vira and Mahi, Akansha admits the reality of this “beautiful moment” is still sinking in.

Akansha Ranjan, (right) sister Anushka Ranjan and brother-in-law Aditya Seal and (inset) the announcement

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She shares, “I don’t think I’m able to process it yet. I think my mom and I are both a bit numb and it’s such a big and beautiful moment. I think the more time I spend with my babies, the more it’s going to sink in that, okay, these little girlies are now mine. I am telling this to all, (smiles). So, yeah, I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Gram Chikatsalay actor recounts meeting her sister after the delivery for a heartfelt hug: “Yes, I was with Didi all the time and met her, it was such a heartwarming time for us. Also after the delivery I actually was more around the little bundle of joys I didn’t want to leave their side. So I was at the hospital the whole time. I’m surely going to be spending time with them, and it will be forever and ever.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Gram Chikatsalay actor recounts meeting her sister after the delivery for a heartfelt hug: “Yes, I was with Didi all the time and met her, it was such a heartwarming time for us. Also after the delivery I actually was more around the little bundle of joys I didn’t want to leave their side. So I was at the hospital the whole time. I’m surely going to be spending time with them, and it will be forever and ever.” {{/usCountry}}

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On her excitement about becoming a maasi, she adds, “Honestly, I never really realised how much I could adore kids until my friends started having babies. After that being with them, I fell in love with the kids. But with these two…I even said it when my sister got pregnant, I was in love with them without even having seen them. And now, I’m just obsessed. I’ve not slept all night because I’m missing them so much. I’m constantly going through their pictures. They’re my wallpaper, and I’ve even made a collage of their photos. I’m just... I can’t explain the feeling, honestly, in words.”

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Regarding the celebrations in store and her plans as the new maasi, she says, “As maasis are the best planners, but right now, the plan is just to make sure Didi, and the babies are healthy and getting all the care they need. I think things are going to be a little slow for now. Whatever my sister needs, we’re all just looking after her. The celebrations will start soon, once they are home and used to the new setup.”