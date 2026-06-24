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Akshay Kumar: Bhojpuri is better than Hollywood

Here is why, actor Akshay Kumar feels Bhojpuri is better than Hollywood….

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 11:51 am IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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Ahead of the release of Welcome To The Jungle, actor Akshay Kumar and the film’s team came together for the launch of a new track from the comedy entertainer. The event was marked by humour, candid conversations and a few remarks that quickly grabbed attention online.

Akshay Kumar: Bhojpuri is better than Hollywood

While the film has a a Bhojpuri song, is Akshay planning to now venture Bhojpuri cinema next? The actor made a striking comparison between Bhojpuri music and Hollywood. Praising the richness of regional cultures, he said, “Bhojpuri is better than Hollywood. I have given this line, (Speaking about the line from the song that actor Jacqueline Fernandes says) because they can’t hear this song. They will not understand anything. They have never seen a song like this..”

He added, “We can proudly say that we have so many cultures. Our songs are made in so much culture. We should be proud of the kind of culture we have and the variety that exists in our country.”

Paresh Rawal: Hera Pheri chalti rahegi

 
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