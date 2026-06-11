Akshay Kumar on reuniting with Raveena Tandon: She was a heroine earlier, now she’s a heroine’s mother

Years after delivering several memorable films together, like Mohra (1994), Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996), Police Force: An Inside Story (2004), actors Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon will be reuniting on screen with Welcome to the Jungle. Speaking during the trailer launch of the film on Thursday, Akshay reflected on working with Raveena after all these years.

Akshay Kumar on reuniting with Raveena Tondon: She was a heroine earlier, but..

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Calling Raveena “professional”, Akshay recalled an incident from their early days of working together as he praised her dedication to her craft. “Her professionalism has not changed, she is still the same. I remember, we were shooting a film where the sun was about to set. There were only 25-30 minutes left, and the green room was quite far away. She (Raveena) had to quickly change and come back for the shot. That was impossible,” recalls Akshay, adding: “But I still remember, she went into the generator van, quickly changed there and came back.”

Lauding Raveena’s growth as an actor over the years, he added, “A lot of changes have happened in her. She is a brilliant actor. The biggest change being, she was a heroine earlier, and now she is a heroine’s mother (hinting at actor Rasha Thadani, Raveena’s daughter).”

About the film

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Ahmed Khan' Welcome To The Jungle, stars an elaborate cast, which includes Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Ahmed Khan' Welcome To The Jungle, stars an elaborate cast, which includes Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and others. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film is set to hit cinemas on June 26. The film marks the third installment of the Welcome franchise, which includes Welcome and Welcome Back. It is directed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan, best known for Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, Heropanti 2, and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film is set to hit cinemas on June 26. The film marks the third installment of the Welcome franchise, which includes Welcome and Welcome Back. It is directed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan, best known for Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, Heropanti 2, and others. {{/usCountry}}

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