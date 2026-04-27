Exclusive! Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan team up for two new films

The popular actor-director duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, who have teamed up for a string of projects together in the recent past, have now added two more to their list. Both of these movies will be produced by Ramesh Taurani.

Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar

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A source close to the development shares, “The first film, a comedy, will go on floors in January 2027. Akshay has also come on board as the leading man for Bhoot Police 2, also being directed by Priyadarshan. The team is on the lookout for the second male lead, who will join Akshay in it. Talks for both films had been on for the past two months and it’s only recently that all details have been finalised.”

When contacted, Taurani confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, we are producing both the films with Akshay and Priyadarshan.”

Interestingly, Taurani is the only common link between the original Bhoot Police and its sequel. The 2021 film starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey, and was directed by Pavan Kirpalani, with Taurani and Akshai Puri as producers.

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Ramesh Taurani

{{^usCountry}} Akshay and Priyadarshan, both have worked together for hits like– Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009) and Khatta Meetha (2010). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay and Priyadarshan, both have worked together for hits like– Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009) and Khatta Meetha (2010). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from these projects, Akshay and Priyadarshan have also collaborated on the recently released Bhoot Bangla and are working on Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3, though the status of the latter remains unclear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from these projects, Akshay and Priyadarshan have also collaborated on the recently released Bhoot Bangla and are working on Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3, though the status of the latter remains unclear. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, in a chat with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, at HT City Stars In The City, Akshay made the revelation. He said, “I was talking to my son recently, he told me that when he saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the first time, he couldn't speak to Vidya Balan for six years! Voh Vidya se darta tha. Voh ghar par aayi thi, usse ek baar milne ko taiyaar hi nahi tha, uski aankhon mein dekhne ko bhi taiyaar nahi tha. I had to nurture and tell him for six years ‘Yeh Vidya Balan hai beta, yeh bahot achhi hai’ He said ‘no dad, I don’t want to meet her' He had got scarred!”

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