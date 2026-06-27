Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's next film Haiwaan's release date announced, check it out here

2026 is going to be a fulfilling year for fans of filmmaker Priyadarshan. After delivering Bhooth Bangla, a horror comedy with Akshay Kumar, the duo is returning with Haiwaan. And now, viewers have a release date to look forward to. A picture from the sets of Haiwaan.

The announcement reveals, “With an exciting combination of powerhouse talent in front of and behind the camera, Haiwaan is poised to be one of the biggest theatrical events of 2026. The film is all set to release theatrically on 11th September 2026."

Haiwaan is touted to be a suspense thriller featuring Akshay and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher are the supporting cast.

Also read: Welcome To The Jungle review: Akshay Kumar and team deliver a laugh riot; Farida Jalal, Raveena Tandon steal the show

HT City, while revealing the film's title last year in July, had reported, "The team felt this title describes their subject the best, and conveys exactly how Priyadarshan sees it- as an edge of the seat thriller. There were other titles in contention, but this one clicked unanimously, given the characters the lead actors play."

Saif and Akshay are joining forces after last starring in the 2008 film Tashan. The shoot began in August 2025.

Currently, Akshay is basking in the success of his latest, Welcome To The Jungle directed by Ahmed Khan. It has opened to more than ₹18 crores in India alone, amid positive word of mouth. The multi-starrer boasts of names such as Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, among others.