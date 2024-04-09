 Akshay Oberoi enjoys the ‘reckless freedom’ that grey roles provide - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Akshay Oberoi enjoys the ‘reckless freedom’ that grey roles provide

BySugandha Rawal
Apr 09, 2024 03:57 PM IST

Akshay Oberoi talks about working on negative roles in his career

Akshay Oberoi has consistently gone against the tide with the characters he’s chosen to portray. Whether it was with Gurgaon (2017), Madam Chief Minister (2021), Gaslight (2023) or the web show Flesh, the actor has time and again picked projects that allow him to explore the intense and grey side of humanity.

Akshay Oberoi
Akshay Oberoi

“I always knew negative parts would improve my craft, and that is exactly what they have done,” reasons the actor, who will next be playing a terrorist in the upcoming espionage film Two Zero One Four, alongside Jackie Shroff.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Elaborating on what draws him to such scripts and characters, the actor shares, "It helps you break yourself down. There’s a sense of reckless freedom in playing negative parts because you can do things that are not socially acceptable. The things that I have done in Flesh, Gurgaon or Gaslight, for example, are out of the ordinary and not predictable. I never thought I’d get to play such parts, but it has been so much fun. I hope to do more of these."

He will be seen in upcoming spy espionage film Two Zero One Four alongside Jackie Shroff.

Reflecting on his role, Akshay says, “Playing the character of a terrorist in ‘Two Zero One Four’ is a thrilling opportunity. It’s a departure from my previous roles and presents a new challenge that I eagerly embrace.”

The film is directed by Shravan Tiwari, and is shot in locations spanning Mumbai, Kutch of Gujarat, and Russia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Akshay Oberoi enjoys the ‘reckless freedom’ that grey roles provide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On