Akshay Oberoi enjoys the ‘reckless freedom’ that grey roles provide

Akshay Oberoi has consistently gone against the tide with the characters he’s chosen to portray. Whether it was with Gurgaon (2017), Madam Chief Minister (2021), Gaslight (2023) or the web show Flesh, the actor has time and again picked projects that allow him to explore the intense and grey side of humanity. Akshay Oberoi

“I always knew negative parts would improve my craft, and that is exactly what they have done,” reasons the actor, who will next be playing a terrorist in the upcoming espionage film Two Zero One Four, alongside Jackie Shroff.

Elaborating on what draws him to such scripts and characters, the actor shares, "It helps you break yourself down. There’s a sense of reckless freedom in playing negative parts because you can do things that are not socially acceptable. The things that I have done in Flesh, Gurgaon or Gaslight, for example, are out of the ordinary and not predictable. I never thought I’d get to play such parts, but it has been so much fun. I hope to do more of these."

Reflecting on his role, Akshay says, “Playing the character of a terrorist in ‘Two Zero One Four’ is a thrilling opportunity. It’s a departure from my previous roles and presents a new challenge that I eagerly embrace.”

The film is directed by Shravan Tiwari, and is shot in locations spanning Mumbai, Kutch of Gujarat, and Russia.